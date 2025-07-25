Deltona Xbox murders: Convicted killers to appear in court ahead of death penalty sentencing

The Brief A court hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday for Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter, convicted in the 2004 Xbox murders. Victorino’s lawyers are asking the judge to separate his sentencing from Hunter’s, claiming Hunter has tried to shift blame. The hearing precedes a Spencer hearing, where both sides can present more evidence before a final death sentence is decided.



A court hearing is scheduled for Friday morning for the two men convicted in the 2004 Xbox murders.

Earlier this year, a jury recommended the death penalty for Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter, but lawyers will try to change that decision at today's hearing.

What we know:

A judge is expected to consider a motion to separate the two defendants’ hearings before a death penalty sentencing.

Victorino wants his hearing to be held separately from Hunter’s, arguing that Hunter has consistently tried to blame him for his part in the murders.

This comes ahead of a "Spencer hearing" where lawyers of convicted killers can present additional evidence to the judge before a final death sentence is issued.

Dig deeper:

The motion can be read in its entirety below:

Friday's hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. FOX 35 News will update this article with the latest information from the courtroom as it becomes available.

The backstory:

Hunter and Victorino, along with two others, brutally killed six people at a home in DeLand in 2004. They were both convicted of first-degree murder.

In May, a jury overwhelmingly recommended that Victorino and Hunter be sentenced to death in the 2004 murders of Erin Belanger, 22; Jonathan Gleason, 17; Roberto Gonzalez, 28; Francisco Roman, 30; Michelle Nathan, 19; and Anthony Vega, 34.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The year was 2004, and the crime came to be known as the "Xbox murders." Four men, Troy Victorino, Jerone Hunter, Michael Salas, and Robert Cannon were all convicted of the grisly killings. Deputies say they used bats and knives to kill the six roommates who shared the house, including Michelle Nathan.

The cases were known as the "Xbox murders" after law enforcement and prosecutors alleged that the motive behind the home invasion and subsequent killings was over an Xbox gaming console believed to have been stolen.

Police described the killings as grisly, alleging that all six people were brutally beaten with bats and stabbed with a knife. A dog was also killed.

Victorino and Hunter were sentenced to death in 2006. Michael Salas and Robert Cannon were sentenced to life in prison.

In 2018, Victorino's and Hunter's deaths sentences were nullified after Florida courts ruled that a jury had to be unanimous in its recommendation.

A resentencing trial began in 2023, but that same day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law, which allowed a jury to recommend a death penalty by an 8-4 vote, not unanimously. That caused an unexpected pause, which ultimately resulted in a mistrial.

A new resentencing trial started in April 2024 and ended May 5 with a non-unanimous jury again recommending the death penalty.

What's next:

While the jury recommended a death sentence, the judge ultimately gets the final decision. A date for the sentencing hearing was not immediately announced.