Photos: Home, vehicle mysteriously destroyed by heavy equipment, officials say

The Brief How was a home destroyed in Lake County? That's what Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies are working to find out. Not only how, but by whom. Deputies found an SUV and manufactured home significantly damaged on Friday morning. Photos showed the front walls of the home almost completely ripped off, and a not-so-hidden message spray-painted on a side wall.



Home mysteriously destroyed near Clermont

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about damage to a Ford Expedition at a home on Pine Island Road, which is south of both Clermont and Groveland in a remote area.

When deputies arrived, they found an SUV and a manufactured home heavily damaged.

Photos and videos shared with FOX 35 Orlando show the outside walls of the home completely destroyed, exposing the inside of the home. On the other side of the home, there also appears to be damage to the porch area.

Officials said it appears "heavy equipment" was used to damage the home, but it's unclear what type of equipment was used nor who allegedly did it.

At last check, no one has been named a person of interest, detained, or arrested in connection to the damage.

Was anyone hurt?

No one was at the home or on the property when Lake County deputies arrived, a spokesperson said. No injuries have been reported.

A not-so-hidden message?

Photos and videos reportedly taken early Friday morning show damage to the home, but no message on the side of the house. However, since then, there appears to be a message spray-painted on the side of the house.

"You (expletive) with wrong girl" is written on one side of the house. It also features someone's name. FOX 35 Orlando has blurred the photo because of the expletive.

MAP: Where is the home?