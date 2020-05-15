Daytona Tortugas opening baseball diamond to guests for summertime movie series starting May 22

article

With summertime around the corner and no crowds in the stands to watch America's favorite pastime, Jackie Robinson Ballpark, home of the Daytona Tortugas minor league baseball team, is launching a summer movie series.

The team took to Twitter on Friday morning to announce that the ballpark is opening its gates next Friday.

The event is being called "Movie Night at the Jack," referring to the name of the baseball diamond.

The team is using the hashtag #StandWithTheJack.

Officials say there will be socially-distanced, on-field seating options for guests.

The Tortugas tweeted an image of what the seating arrangement will look like.

Organizers say there will be at least 10 feet by 10 feet of "family spaces" with 10-foot walkways across the field.

Several seating packages, some with food options included, are listed on the team's website.

Visit the Tortugas' website to book your tickets and learn more.