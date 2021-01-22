Daytona State College campuses to remain closed Friday after bomb threat

article

Daytona State College campuses will remain closed on Friday after police investigated a reported bomb threat.

According to Daytona Beach police, the investigation is over and nothing suspicious was found.

"The campus will be closed for the rest of the day. Please do NOT attempt to go on campus. Thank you," police said in an email.

According to the college, it received a shooting and bomb threat with specific information and a time.

Students and staff were told the evacuate Friday morning.

"DSC Alert! Due to potential threat, please evacuate all Daytona State College campuses immediately. All Daytona State College campuses are closed until further notice."

All classes and operations will resume as normal on Saturday.