Daytona International Speedway under consideration to host future Jaguar games

The Daytona International Speedway is in preliminary conversations with the Jacksonville Jaguars about becoming the team's home away from home. The Jags have been in talks with a couple of Central Florida venues as they search for a home while their stadium is being renovated.

A racetrack hosting football isn’t something out of the realm of possibility.

"Close your eyes and think of the start-finish line and that being a 50-yard line," said President of Daytona International Speedway Frank Kelleher.

The Iconic Daytona International Speedway is no stranger to large-scale events and has proven it could handle hundreds of thousands of people for home games. Something local fans are excited about.

"It’ll be really cool for everyone to come together and watch a football game at a NASCAR stadium," said Brayden Woldrift.

"It would be sold out. It would be a spectacular, spectacular event," said George Malenich.

Die-hard Jags fan, Malenich, is going into his 7th season as a season ticket holder. He believes playing in Daytona is the perfect place to grow the Jag's fan base.

"I drive up an hour and a half on Sunday and an hour and a half back because I enjoy football and enjoy the Jags and enjoy the fan atmosphere," said Malenich.

The Jags have unveiled plans for a $1.4 billion renovation on TIAA Bank Field. The construction would force the Jags to play two seasons away from the stadium.

They have considered other locations such as Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida – a.k.a. "The Swamp" – and Camping World Stadium in Orlando. However, Daytona Beach city officials think the Speedway is the most convenient.

"This is a great location to not only draw people from the Duvall area, but you are going to draw people from Orange County as well," said City Manger Deric Feacher.

The Speedway has had preliminary talks with Jags ownership about the possibility, but any decisions on a location are still months away.

"We want to sit down and understand what their needs are as well as share our calendar of events. Just see if there is something that lines up," said Kelleher.

The Speedway already generates $800 million in the local economy each year. City officials are hoping that this opportunity could open the door for even more events like college bowl games.