Daytona Dream Center, Second Harvest hold food event at Daytona International Speedway

article

Some Central Florida families who are struggling with inflation got a little help on Tuesday at the Daytona International Speedway.

Daytona Dream Center partnered with Second Harvest to host a free food drive. The organizations brought enough food to feed around 300 families in need.

Second Harvest is offering free meals for kids and teens during the summer through their Summer Break Spot program. For a complete list of food distribution sites, dates and times, visit here. Please call to make sure that their hours or location have not changed. You can also fill out their online food assistance form.