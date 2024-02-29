Daytona Beach woman calls police from gas station hours after allegedly stabbing girlfriend at home

article

A woman was arrested in Daytona Beach after she allegedly stabbed her girlfriend during an altercation inside an apartment, police said.

On Thursday around 1:13 a.m., police were dispatched to the Wawa at 1000 Mason Avenue in response to a battery that happened earlier.

The caller, 24-year-old Jasmine K Baker, said around 8 p.m., she and Kristen Phillips had an altercation at their apartment where she used a knife to defend herself against Phillips.

Several additional officers were dispatched to the home where they found Phillips unresponsive. She was later pronounced deceased on February 29 at 1:47 a.m.

Baker is currently in custody. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Daytona Beach Criminal Investigations Division at 368-671-5202.