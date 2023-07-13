Daytona Beach shooting: Police release bodycam video in triple shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department released the body camera video of Wednesday morning's deadly triple shooting in Daytona Beach.

The suspect, Jerome Anderson, called 911 himself saying he'd shot someone near the intersection of MLK and Park Drive around 6:30 a.m, police said. The 38-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three people: Antoine Melvin, 43; John Burch, 65; and Patrick Lassiter, 36.

He was arrested on three counts of first-degree premeditated murder and possession of weapon-ammo by a convicted felon.

The bodycam video released Thursday shows that arrest.

In the 38-second video, a police officer is seen approaching Anderson, who is lying on the front lawn of a home near the intersection of MLK and Park Drive at 6:33 a.m.

"Get on your back. Get on your back," the officer is heard saying to Anderson, who flips over and puts his hands behind his back.

The officer then places handcuffs on the suspect.

On the ground nearby is a gun and a cell phone. Police said Wednesday they found Anderson holding his cell phone in one hand and a gun in the other.

At the time of the shooting, Anderson had an active warrant for aggravated battery and tampering with a witness.

It's senseless. It's stupid. Like, it's, it's a lot, so I'm torn to pieces, I am. I'm a strong man, but I'm torn.

Anthony Lassiter, the brother of victim Patrick Lassiter, spoke to FOX 35 News exclusively about the shooting.

Patrick was the third victim in the shooting near the intersection of MLK and Park Drive around 6:30 a.m. He was found on the road on South MLK, just south of Park Drive, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

"When I say it burns bad, it burns bad," Anthony said. "Because, you know, I can understand if he was dealing with a gang, you know, stuff like that. But this is one of them cases where this shouldn't happen."