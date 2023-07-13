Police searching for 4th victim in Daytona Beach shooting that left 3 dead

Police are searching for a potential fourth victim in Wednesday's shooting in Daytona Beach that left three dead.

The suspect, Jerome Anderson, allegedly shot at a fourth person near the intersection of MLK and Park Drive, Daytona Beach Police Department Deputy Chief Jennifer Whittet told reporters at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police do not believe the bullet struck this person.

Whittet asked the public for any information that may lead to finding the victim. He is a Black male who was wearing a white long sleeve shirt and black pants at the time of the shooting.

Anderson might face additional charges as a result.

The 38-year-old suspect, who had an active warrant for aggravated battery and tampering with a witness, was arrested on three counts of first-degree premeditated murder and possession of weapon-ammo by a convicted felon, police said.

He reportedly called 911 himself, saying he shot someone. Others also called 911 reporting shots fired, according to an arrest affidavit.

3 people killed in Daytona Beach shooting

Three people were killed in Wednesday's shooting.

Antoine Melvin, 43, was found inside a kitchen area at 613 Park Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 65-year-old man named John Burch was found next to the roadway in front of 614 Park Drive and also died at the scene, officials said.

The third victim, Patrick Lassiter, was found on the road on South MLK, just south of Park Drive. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

MORE : Brother of Daytona Beach shooting victim reacts to 'senseless' crime: 'I'm a strong man, but I'm torn'

Police said he was walking near a convenience store at the time of the shooting. Video surveillance showed him walking backward in the roadway with his hands up. Anderson is seen running toward him and shooting him, according to the arrest affidavit. He fires again while Lassiter is on the ground.