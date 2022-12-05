Daytona Beach police officer on administrative leave after domestic violence misdemeanor battery charge

A Daytona Beach police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on a domestic violence misdemeanor battery charge, the police department said.

Officer Justin Dunne was arrested at the Port Orange Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1, a day after investigators said he was in an altercation with a woman at his residence.

According to an arrest report, the woman left Dunne’s residence on foot and made contact with Port Orange police officers who noticed she was "upset and bleeding from her knee." The officers attempted to contact Dunne at his home, but they could not locate him. Dunne came to the police station the following day.

Dunne has been employed with the Daytona Beach Police Department for 16 years and has received 33 commendations, according to a statement from the DBPD. He is placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.