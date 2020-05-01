Daytona Beach Police issue ‘COVID Cards’ to officers

Daytona Beach Police are handing out laminated cards to their officers with tips on dealing with the coronavirus. They’re calling them “COVID Cards.”

“As a little reminder card for our officers. As you can see right here, you can carry it in your shirt or pants pocket,” explained Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri.

Written on the card are a few simple questions. “Do you or anyone you know feel sick? Has anyone you know traveled outside the US in the last 30 days?” Capri said, reading from the card.

On one side of the card are tips on protecting yourself: Ask questions, observe any symptoms, respond using the appropriate steps. “Just some simple questions so our officers can gauge how to respond,” Capri said.

They're asking Daytona Beach Police to carry these cards, and refer to them if they're not sure whether a person they're dealing with may be sick. “This is just another tool in the toolbox to help our officers out,” said Capri.

Daytona Beach Police put together around 400 of the COVID Cards. Every officer on duty will get one.