Daytona Beach police invite community to funeral procession for Officer Jason Raynor

The Daytona Beach Police Department is inviting the community to show their respect for fallen Officer Jason Raynor after his funeral on Monday.

While the funeral is a private ceremony, the department said on Twitter that a procession will be open to supporters following the conclusion of the funeral services.

The procession is estimated to happen from about 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

The department said it is requesting the community to line up along International Speedway Boulevard from Beach Street to Nova Road on Monday.

Officials urge people to stay on the sidewalks and ask them to feel free to line the procession route with flags and symbols of support for Officer Raynor, his family and his work family.

