Daytona Beach police investigate deadly drive-by shooting as family was eating dinner

Daytona Beach police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred as a family was eating dinner. FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene near a residence on Franklin Street gathering more information.

Investigators say the neighborhood where the shooting happened is a block off of International Speedway Blvd. Around 6:45 p.m., the victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, was standing in a doorway when he was shot. It remains unclear if the victim was the intended target in this shooting.

Shell casings could be seen in the street but it was not immediately known how many shots were fired. Authorities are combing the area with the assistance of a K-9 unit.

