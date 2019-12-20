Daytona Beach police give away nearly 60 bikes to kids

article

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri put on his Santa hat Friday afternoon as he and his officers helped carry bikes out to cars for families in need.

The police department and people in the community donated money for the bikes and helmets for the giveaway.

“Everybody should have a bicycle, experience having a bicycle,” Chief Capri said.

The West family is excited to be bringing bikes home for their 1, 7, and 8-year-old children.

Javaris West told FOX 35 News it’s helping him and his wife out a lot to receive the three bikes.

His daughter says she can’t wait to take her new wheels to the basketball court and ride to grandma’s house.

His son is ready to show off.

Advertisement

“And the reason I want a new bike is so that I can pop wheelies,” Javaris West Jr. said.

Each donated bike came with a helmet.

Javaris Jr. promises to wear his helmet.

Chief Capri started the bike drive a few years back.

He says a bicycle is one of the best gifts you can give a child.

“Kids like bicycles, so they’re not playing video games. Get them out. Get them some fresh air and some exercise,” Chief Capri said.