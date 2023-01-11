Daytona Beach police: Deadly stabbing was act of self defense

Police believe a deadly stabbing that happened in Daytona Beach early Wednesday was an act of self-defense.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to 201 Shady Place after a woman, an ex-boyfriend and a current boyfriend got into a fight and shots were fired.

"In response to those shots being fired, a knife was pulled and the victim was stabbed who ended up passing away," Police Chief Jakari Young said during a news conference. "Right now that incident is being ruled as self-defense."

A man is dead after he was stabbed during a fight on Shady Place in Daytona Beach on Jan. 11m 2023. (Photo via Robert Gonzales)

The victim was identified by police as 21-year-old Devin Strickland.

Additional details about what led to the fight, who stabbed the man and whether the ex-boyfriend or current boyfriend was killed, were not immediately released.