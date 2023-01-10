Owner of Sanford soul food restaurant claims she's being treated unfairly by city

A popular soul food restaurant in Sanford is in the process of foreclosing, but the owner says she is doing everything she can to stay open.

The owner of Shantell's Just Until restaurant said during the pandemic, she set up a tent and had outdoor seating to make it safe for customers to survive, but the city said she can't use COVID as an excuse anymore.

"I know I’m being treated unfairly," Shantell Williams said. "I want them to give me a reason versus the obvious, 'cause I know I’m the last of the Black-owned business district."

Williams said the city is in the process of foreclosing on the building, where her restaurant is located. Her family has owned the property since 1958. Now she is being charged $50,000 for violations.

"These are the fines they want to charge me with, and I’m shocked," Williams added.

She said she did what she had to do to survive during the pandemic.

Violations include noise complaints, the use of an unauthorized tent and pavers, parking and right-of-way use violations, ad not having a tax receipt.

"Charging me $100 a day since 2020, when everyone knows we’re doing this during a pandemic when we promoted outdoor seating."

Sanford's Development Services Director said the violations against the restaurant were opened in the post-COVID environment. The director went on to say the owners of Shantell’s used COVID as an excuse to illegally expand the footprint of their business, adding that a huge tent creates a wind and fire hazard.

"How is it that you’re able to enforce the rules with me but not anyone else."

Shantell said she’s being singled out, but the city tells us there are other businesses in Sanford facing similar fines. Nonetheless, Shantell said she will fight to keep her restaurant open. "What do I have to do in order to get in line with that, so I’m not shut down."

The Development Services Director said he had numerous conversations with the owners to help them get into compliance. Shantell said she has contacted the NAACP and plans to be at the next meeting in a couple of weeks. She also created a Go Fund Me account to help in paying off the fines.

