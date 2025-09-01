Daytona Beach police arrest juvenile after shooting injures another minor
ORLANDO, Fla. - A juvenile was arrested after another juvenile was shot in the leg Saturday evening in Daytona Beach, police said.
What we know:
Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to reports of gunfire at 1381 N. Clyde Morris Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a juvenile who had been shot in the right knee. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, and is expected to survive.
The suspected shooter, also a juvenile, fled the scene but was located a short time later and taken into custody, according to police.
Authorities are not releasing the names of those involved because of their ages.
What's next:
Police said the case remains an active and ongoing investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Daytona Beach Police Department on September 1, 2025.