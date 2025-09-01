Daytona Beach police arrest juvenile after shooting injures another minor

The Brief A juvenile was shot in the leg Saturday night in Daytona Beach and is expected to survive, police said. The suspected shooter, also a juvenile, was later arrested and taken into custody as the investigation continues.



A juvenile was arrested after another juvenile was shot in the leg Saturday evening in Daytona Beach, police said.

What we know:

Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to reports of gunfire at 1381 N. Clyde Morris Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a juvenile who had been shot in the right knee. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, and is expected to survive.

The suspected shooter, also a juvenile, fled the scene but was located a short time later and taken into custody, according to police.

Authorities are not releasing the names of those involved because of their ages.

What's next:

Police said the case remains an active and ongoing investigation.