Police asks public for help locating missing man last seen at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 50-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

According to police, James Williams was last seen on July 23 at the Daytona International Speedway.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or email WallaceJayson@DBPD.us and reference case 220012789.