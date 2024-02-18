Daytona 500 Weather Forecast update: What to expect at Monday's race

It's official: NASCAR's Daytona 500 race, which was scheduled for Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, has been postponed to Monday afternoon due to rainy weather in Florida.

Here's a look at what to expect in the forecast for Sunday, as well as what Monday looks like at the track, where the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Daytona 500 will be held, the first-ever Monday double-header held at the track. Here's what fans need to know.

What's the weather forecast for the rest of Sunday?

Rain. Rain. And more rain.

Widespread rain is expected across much of Central Florida for Sunday. Temperatures will only reach into the upper 50s, possibly the 60s. On top of that, winds will gust between 25-30 mph.

What's the weather forecast for Monday and the Daytona 500?

For those planning ahead, the Daytona 500 is set for 4 p.m. on Monday.

There may be some scattered showers early Monday across Central Florida, but those should taper off by midday. Once those showers wind down, the rest of the day is expected to be drier. There may even be some sunshine.

For those headed to Monday's race or outside, dress warm. Temperatures should stay below normal highs, mainly reaching the low 60s.

For the rest of the week, dry and beautiful weather is on the way. Temperatures will be on the cool side, staying in the 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine, which also means more dry time.

The end of the week features pleasant and seasonable temperatures, with highs topping out in the mid 70s.