Daytona 500 guide: Schedule, parking, how to watch, and ticket info

article

The Daytona 500 – one of the biggest races in NASCAR – is returning to the Sunshine State this weekend.

The Great American Race will be held on Sunday, Feb.19 at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Here's everything you need to know about the 65th annual auto racing event.

How to watch

The race can be watched on the FOX channel or live-streamed on the FOX Sports app.

What is the Daytona 500 schedule?

Several events will be happening in the days leading up to the big race.

Wednesday, Feb. 15:

8:15 p.m.: The DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Race

Thursday, Feb. 16:

7 p.m.: Bluegreen Vacations Duel

Friday, Feb. 17:

7:30 p.m.:NextEra Energy 250

Saturday, Feb. 18:

1:30 p.m. BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA

5 p.m.: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Sunday, Feb. 19:

2:30 p.m.: 2023 DAYTONA 500

Who is racing in the Daytona 500?

Ross Chastain

Austin Cindric

Austin Dillon

Kevin Harvick

Kyle Larson

Brad Keselowski

Corey Lajoie

Kyle Busch

Chase Elliott

Aric Almirola

Denny Hamlin

Ryan Blaney

Chandler Smith

Chase Buescher

Martin Truex Jr.

Christopher Bell

Harrison Burton

Joey Logano

Bubba Wallace

William Byron

Justin Haley

Michael McDowell

Zane Smith

Todd Gilliland

Ryan Preece

Noah Gragson

Erik Jones

Tyler Reddick

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Alex Bowman

Conor Daly

Cody Ware

Ty Gibbs

Austin Hill

Travis Pastrana

Ty Dillon

BJ Mcleod

Jimmie Johnson

Daniel Suarez

Are tickets still available for the Daytona 500?

Unfortunately, tickets for Sunday's big race are sold out, but there are tickets available for the other scheduled race events.

Where to park?

On Sunday and Saturday, free parking will be available in Lot 7. On Friday and Thursday, free parking will be available in Lot 3 at One Daytona.

There is also car parking available for purchase in Lot 4, outside the Turn 4 tunnel.

Who are this year's grand marshals?

The lineup includes five NASCAR Hall of Famers and four future ones.

The grand marshals are:

Richard Petty

Bobby Allison

Bill Elliot

Jeff Gordon

Dale Jarrett

Kevin Harvick

Jimmie Johnson

Kurt Busch

Joey Logano

All of them will collectively give the "start your engines" command to drivers at the race this Sunday.