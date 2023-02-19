Daytona 500 crashes: The wrecks that happened at Daytona International Speedway

As Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates his Daytona 500 win, other competitors did not get the end they were hoping for. Stenhouse claimed his third career Cup Series win by beating out 39 other drivers who made up this year's field, including former winners Joey Logano , Austin Cindric , Michael McDowell , Kevin Harvick , Denny Hamlin , Austin Dillon and Jimmie Johnson .

The first big caution of the game took many potential race-winners out of the race. With only 12 laps to go, Tyler Reddick was bumped by Kevin Harvick after getting loose in the outside lane. The incident caused a major domino effect.

Some of the drivers involved in the eight-car crash included Chase Elliot, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, and Daniel Suárez — leaving Blaney as the only one able to finish the race.

Reddick's car was destroyed, while Elliott sustained major suspension damage. The crash ended Reddick, Elliott, and Jones' race early.

Other drivers involved in the accident included Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Harvick.

With 63 laps remaining, Ryan Blaney's tire came off of the rim and ended up on the track.

With about 21 laps left to go, another major crash happened involving McDowell, Preece, Truex and others.