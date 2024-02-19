First-time Daytona 500 driver offers to help race fans impacted by 'unfortunate' weather delay

Race fans have been dealt an unfortunate hand this weekend – and one first-time Daytona 500 driver wants to help them out.

The Daytona 500 was pushed back from Sunday to Monday, impacting travelers' plans. The inclement weather is finally clearing up, though, and the big race is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. Carson Hocevar wants to help some fans who braved the storm.

"unfortunate cards we have been dealt as a sport, but probably the right call. feel bad for the fans that saved up for this trip and now can’t stay," the 21-year-old who is set to race in his first Daytona 500 on Monday wrote on X. "on behalf of myself and partners retweet this and comment below what this trip meant to you. would like to help out just a little!"

HOW TO WATCH : NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 500 races delayed due to Florida weather

Fans flooded the comments, sharing their travel stories in hopes that the third-place driver in last year's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series would help them out.

"Today is my son’s 16th birthday! Trip of a lifetime! First race for him! Fortunate to book the flight for Tuesday in case there was rain, but didn’t count on a double header. Switched my flight to later which cost $800 I don’t really have. But he did get to meet his fave driver!" one user wrote.

"Missed last year’s 500 because I was in a bad accident and had to learn to walk again. Was excited for this year, but I have college classes tomorrow and now have to miss the 500 for the second year in a row because of things out of my control. It sucks," wrote another.

Other fans in the replies said they either weren't able to snag a new flight out, couldn't find new hotel accommodations or had to head back home due to their little ones having school.

In Monday's Daytona 500, Hocevar is competing with Spire Motorsports and will be driving the No. 77 car.