Orlando weather: Clear skies ahead for Daytona 500 double-header on Monday

Monday's forecast

Scattered showers and light rain are still taking place this Monday morning across Central Florida. The good news about today's rain is that it's much more scattered, lighter, and will be wrapping up near midday.

It's still a good idea to make sure you have rain gear and a jacket to keep you warm! Plan for morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, which will likely feel even cooler given the gusty winds.

In fact, a Wind Advisory is in place for our coastal counties until 7 a.m.

Temperatures will be cool overall today, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 60s.

United Rentals 300: With the start of the race at 11 a.m., a few spotty showers can't be ruled out. It will be very hit-and-miss, but by roughly noon today much drier conditions will unfold as the rain exits. Temperatures will be chilly! Be sure to have a heavier jacket or hoodie, with temperatures expected in the mid 50s during the race.

Daytona 500: Today's forecast for the Daytona 500 will be an enormous improvement compared to what we dealt with Sunday. With the start of the race taking place at 4 p.m., the rain will be long gone. The only hiccup that race fans will have to contend with will be the chilly temperatures. Sunshine won't warm us up much at all, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Looking ahead

The rest of this week features a much calmer pattern, with plenty of sunshine on the way!

Temperatures will remain below average through midweek, with highs in the 60s. But by Friday, temperatures will be closer to our seasonable averages with highs in the mid 70s.

Our next round of rain won't arrive until Friday as well.