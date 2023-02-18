Daytona 500: 6 brunch spots to hit up near Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Looking for a cool brunch spot to eat at before the Daytona 500 this weekend? We've got you covered.
It's one of the biggest races in NASCAR – and with a weekend full of excitement ahead, you'll definitely want to make sure you're not running on empty. Here are six restaurants near Daytona International Speedway where you can stop by, grab some tasty food, and then head out to watch the Great American Race!
C's Waffles South Daytona
Location: 541 Beville Rd, South Daytona
Hours: 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
What looks good: Bacon waffles, French Toast, Corned Beef Hash omelet, the Texan burger
More info: Check out the full menu here.
Brunch Daytona
Location: 2071 Lpga Blvd Ste 400 Daytona Beach
Hours: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
What looks good: Baked pancakes, Eggs Benedict, ‘Hollywood’ omelet, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
More info: Visit brunchdaytona.com
Monkey Morning Cafe
Location: 1728 S Nova Rd, South Daytona
Hours: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
What looks good: Ribeye Steak & Eggs, Country Fried Steak, Monte Cristo, King Kong Burger
More info: Visit monkeymorningcafe.com
Cinnamon Tree Cafe
Location: 1665 Dunlawton Ave #103, Port Orange
Hours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
What looks good: Cinnamon Bun Pancakes, Nutella Crepe, Hot Potato Bowl
More info: Visit cinnamontreecafe.com
Cracked Egg Diner
Location: 3280 S Atlantic Ave D, Daytona Beach Shores
Hours: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
What looks good: Homemade Apple Fritters, Chipped Beef Gravy on Toast, Eggs Florentine
More info: Visit thecrackedeggdiner.com
The Red Bud Cafe
Location: 317 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach
Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
What looks good: A variety of crepes including Smores, Argentinian-style beef, Peanut Butter Cup, and Nutella with strawberries
More info: Visit theredbud.cafe
Be sure to watch the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX 35!