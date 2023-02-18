Daytona 500: 6 brunch spots to hit up near Daytona International Speedway

Looking for a cool brunch spot to eat at before the Daytona 500 this weekend? We've got you covered.

It's one of the biggest races in NASCAR – and with a weekend full of excitement ahead, you'll definitely want to make sure you're not running on empty. Here are six restaurants near Daytona International Speedway where you can stop by, grab some tasty food, and then head out to watch the Great American Race!

C's Waffles South Daytona

Location: 541 Beville Rd, South Daytona

Hours: 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

What looks good: Bacon waffles, French Toast, Corned Beef Hash omelet, the Texan burger

More info: Check out the full menu here.

Brunch Daytona

Location: 2071 Lpga Blvd Ste 400 Daytona Beach

Hours: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

What looks good: Baked pancakes, Eggs Benedict, ‘Hollywood’ omelet, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

More info: Visit brunchdaytona.com

Monkey Morning Cafe

Location: 1728 S Nova Rd, South Daytona

Hours: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

What looks good: Ribeye Steak & Eggs, Country Fried Steak, Monte Cristo, King Kong Burger

More info: Visit monkeymorningcafe.com

Cinnamon Tree Cafe

Location: 1665 Dunlawton Ave #103, Port Orange

Hours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

What looks good: Cinnamon Bun Pancakes, Nutella Crepe, Hot Potato Bowl

More info: Visit cinnamontreecafe.com

Cracked Egg Diner

Location: 3280 S Atlantic Ave D, Daytona Beach Shores

Hours: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

What looks good: Homemade Apple Fritters, Chipped Beef Gravy on Toast, Eggs Florentine

More info: Visit thecrackedeggdiner.com

The Red Bud Cafe

Location: 317 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach

Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

What looks good: A variety of crepes including Smores, Argentinian-style beef, Peanut Butter Cup, and Nutella with strawberries

More info: Visit theredbud.cafe

Be sure to watch the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX 35!