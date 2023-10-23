Drake treats Central Florida to free hot chicken sliders on his birthday: How to snag yours

When it comes to birthdays, Drake always does it big. And this year, you'll get to join in on the festivities, too!

The "God's Plan" rapper is teaming up with Dave's Hot Chicken (again) to bring the celebration to you. On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the birthday boy (who's turning 37) is giving everybody a free slider.

No, seriously.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

To redeem your free slider, all you have to do is download the Dave's Hot Chicken app and scan it at the register.

This promotion is available in-store only at all Dave's Hot Chicken locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check out the list of Dave's Hot Chicken locations in Florida below.

STILL HUNGRY? Pizza Hut will now stay open until midnight or later in the US

Dave's Hot Chicken locations in Florida

Here's a list of Dave's Hot Chicken locations in Florida:

155 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs

4405 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary

557 N. Alafaya Trail #110, Orlando

2540 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

Click here to visit Dave's Hot Chicken website.