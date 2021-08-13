Dates, pricing released for 'Disney Very Merriest After Hours' event

article

Disney World has announced details on its holiday festivities.

"Disney Very Merriest After Hours" will be happening on select nights from Nov. 8 through Dec. 21.

The event coincides with Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary - "The World's Most Magical Celebration."

Event dates for the holiday event are:

November: 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 28, 30

December: 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21

(Courtesy: The Disney Parks Blog)

The after-hours event will include the nighttime spectacular "Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks" and the special holiday-themed parade "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade."

You heard that right - a real parade!

Disney has been doing cavalcades instead of parades during the pandemic.

Santa Claus will make an appearance during the parade.

Tickets for the four-hour "Disney Very Merriest After Hours" event will allow guests admission to the Magic Kingdom as early as 7 p.m. The event officially starts at 9 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m.

Early admission into the park before the official start of the event will allow attendees to see the upcoming, brand new fireworks spectacular "Disney Enchantment," which will debut on Oct. 1 as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations.

The Disney Parks Blog listed some things to look forward to at the separately-ticketed event:

Holiday attraction overlays are also making a comeback! The Jungle Cruise transforms into the Jingle Cruise, and Monster’s Inc Laugh Floor will get new jokes perfect for this joyful season.

After the park closes to day guests, enjoy less time waiting in line for more than 20 attractions including favorites like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain and more.

Sightings of Disney characters throughout the park all dressed in their holiday best.

While you are walking down Main Street, U.S.A., be sure to look up to the sky, you might catch some magical snowfall!

Dance and boogie the night away at themed Club Tinsel dance party in Tomorrowland.

Enjoy complimentary snacks like ice cream novelties and popcorn, seasonal treats and select bottled beverages.

Specialty holiday food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Disney PhotoPass will offer holiday magic shots throughout the night.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Aug. 20 and can be purchased online or by calling 407-939-7947.

For more information, visit The Disney Parks Blog.

