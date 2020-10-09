Dad dances in hospital parking lot to lift son’s spirits during cancer treatment

A father in Texas is using his bad dance moves to give his son a good laugh.

Chuck's 14-year-old son, Aiden, has been going to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth for cancer treatments. Only one parent has been allowed to go into the hospital with Aiden due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every Tuesday, while Aiden’s mom joins him in the clinic for cancer treatment, his dad, Chuck, uses his moves to entertain his son.

Cook Children’s Hospital shared a video on September 22 that shows Chuck dancing in the parking lot while Aiden undergoes cancer treatment. Chuck can be seen enthusiastically busting out some goofy moves while Aiden watches – and sometimes even joins in – from the window of his treatment room.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

According to the hospital, Aiden was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to visitation restrictions, only one parent or caregiver is allowed into the medical center per patient,” the hospital said on Facebook. “Every Tuesday while Aiden’s mom joins him in the clinic for cancer treatment, his dad, Chuck, stands outside and dances to lift Aiden’s spirits.”

Storyful contributed to this article