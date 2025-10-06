Dad banned from child's football game after confrontation over national anthem

The Brief An Ormond Beach father was banned from youth football games after confronting a coach who told his son to wear his helmet during the national anthem. The father says his 8-year-old son was simply showing respect by removing it. The league says the coach was enforcing safety rules and is now on leave.



What started as a youth football game in Ormond Beach turned into controversy after an 8-year-old boy removed his helmet during the national anthem — and his father says the coach told him to put it back on.

What we know:

An Ormond Beach Pop Warner youth football game turned tense when 8-year-old player Ryan Costin removed his helmet during the national anthem — a gesture his father says was meant to show respect.

The coach reportedly told Ryan to put his helmet back on, sparking a confrontation between the coach and Ryan’s father, Jonathan Paul Costin. Police were called, and Paul was cited for trespassing, though the case was later dismissed. The Pop Warner league has since banned him from attending games through next year while it investigates.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the Pop Warner league will reconsider its decision to ban Paul from games or whether the coach will return after being placed on leave for the season.

Officials have not released details about the specific safety policy that prompted the coach’s actions or whether new guidelines will be issued beyond what’s already been communicated to coaches.

The backstory:

The confrontation stems from differing interpretations of respect and safety. Paul says his son was honoring the national anthem by removing his helmet — something he’d been taught to do. The league maintains that the coach was trying to ensure players had reached the sidelines before removing protective gear, citing safety protocols rather than a lack of respect for the flag.

What they're saying:

Jonathan Paul Costin, said the exchange upset him, claiming it had happened before.

"It’s heartbreaking that an eight-year-old kid doing what’s right for America gets treated like this," Jonathan Paul Costin said.

He added, "It’s upsetting and disheartening. You want kids to do the right thing, and then they get yelled at for doing the right thing."

In a statement, the league said, "Ormond stands firm in our zero-tolerance code of conduct. Both parties were removed from our program until this investigation is complete. No profanity, fighting or intimidation is allowed on our fields or near our youth."

They added, "The coach, who is now on leave for the season, reacted to a child he saw disrobing before safely reaching the sideline, and in no way was attempting to prevent his respectful salute to the flag."

Paul said he was allowed to attend practice Monday without issue and hopes the ban will be lifted. Pop Warner officials have not yet said whether the decision will be reconsidered.