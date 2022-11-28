Cyber Monday: See the deals Amazon, Walmart, Target and other retailers are offering
If you didn't snag a deal on Black Friday, you still have a chance this Cyber Monday.
Click the links below to see the online deals major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and others are offering today.
Tips to avoiding Cyber Monday Scams
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is warning Floridians to beware of potential scams surrounding Cyber Monday. Here are four tips he says to keep in my to avoid becoming a victim of fraud or identity theft.
- If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. Be careful of unfamiliar merchants and be extra wary of items listed at prices well below those of other shops. The ultimate bargain may really be bogus or stolen goods.
- Use a credit card instead of cash or debit. Credit cards offer consumer protection if things go wrong with a purchase.
- Be careful of credit and coupon offers. Those last-minute deals that offer discounts in exchange for opening up a new credit account can be a trap to make you divulge financial information.
- Watch your account balances. Monitor your checking, savings, credit and any others for unauthorized charges or deposits. Report any suspicious activity immediately.