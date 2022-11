Holiday shipping deadlines: Dates to know so your packages arrive by Christmas

Mark your calendar! Delivery companies USPS, FedEx, and UPS have released recommended shipping deadlines for the holiday season.

To ensure your package reaches its destination by Christmas, here are the dates you need to know:

Retail Ground: Mail by Dec. 17

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): Mail by Dec. 17

First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces): Mail by Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Mail by Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Mail by Dec. 23

FedEx Express Same Day - Mail by Dec. 23

2Day & 2Day AM: Mail by Dec. 21

FedEx Express Saver: Mail by Dec. 20

FedEx Ground: Dec. 14

FedEx 1Day Freight (arrives next business day): Mail by Dec. 22

Recommended last days to ship for Dec. 24 delivery: