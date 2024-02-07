If you see people running through downtown Orlando in their underwear, it's for a good cause.

Cupid's Undie Run is back – and the Orlando event is scheduled for Feb. 17. This annual run happens in various cities across the country to support those affected by Neurofibromatosis, also known as NF. Proceeds from the event benefit the Children's Tumor Foundation.

"NF is a group of genetic conditions that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and may lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, disabling pain, and cancer," according to the organization. It affects one in every 2,000 births across all populations, and there is no cure yet.

The Cupid's Undie Run isn't your typical run for charity, however.

"Cupid’s Undie Run is a fun run, not a race. It is not timed, and there are no timing chips or race bibs. There are not winners (aside from the Children’s Tumor Foundation)," the organization said on its website.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 09: Runners race along 1st Street, during Cupid's Undie Run on Capitol Hill. The 1 1/2 mile event raises money for The Children's Tumor Foundation. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The day starts with drinking and dancing at Elixir in downtown Orlando, followed by a run that's about a mile long. It culminates with an "epic dance party" – and it's all done in your underwear. Runners are encouraged to wear their underwear – and keep it PG-13 – or get creative with a costume, tutu or onesie.

Cupid's Undie Run in Orlando

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024

Where: Elixir, 9 W Washington St.

Time: Noon to 4 p.m. (Run starts around 2 p.m.)

Click here for more information, to register or to donate.