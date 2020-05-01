Crowd fails to social distance while protesting in Huntington Beach over pandemic restrictions

article

A large crowd that failed to display social distancing gathered in Huntington Beach Friday afternoon in opposition to multiple restrictions that have been implemented by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

An order went into effect May 1 to close all Orange County beaches as another warm weekend hit Southern California.

Newsom announced a hard closure of Orange County beaches during his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday afternoon after he saw "concerning" images of large crowds who weren't practicing social distancing.

Huntington Beach and Dana Point planned to challenge Newsom's order.

A temporary restraining order hearing is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. for the legal challenges to the governor's beach closures in Orange County.

In addition, the crowd was also mixed in with those fighting to "Reopen CA."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.