Orlando weather: Heat index soars past 100 degrees, rain along Atlantic coast

The Brief Central Florida is bracing for a sweltering Monday as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid-90s, driving the real-feel heat past 100 degrees. FOX 35 meteorologist Jessica Dobson tracks waves of heavy coastal showers and thunderstorms moving from Volusia down to Brevard County starting around noon, bringing the potential for localized flash flooding with up to three inches of rain. While the storms will clear out overnight to leave a muggy low in the mid-70s, a shifting sea breeze will push these daily downpours much farther inland by the weekend.



Sweltering heat in the low to mid-90s is in store for Central Florida, even amid afternoon and evening showers hitting the Space Coast Monday.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s, even at the beaches. Once we factor in the high levels of humidity, the heat index (feels like temperature) will soar into the low 100s.

June 15, 2026 Weather

Forecast highs: Temperatures reach mid-90s

Leesburg: 93 degrees

Clermont: 94 degrees

Orlando: 94 degrees

Kissimmee: 94 degrees

Palm Coast: 93 degrees

Sanford: 94 degrees

St. Cloud: 94 degrees

Daytona Beach: 94 degrees

Titusville: 95 degrees

Cocoa Beach: 94 degrees

Melbourne: 94 degrees

June 15, 2026 Weather

Coastal showers and thunderstorms

Rain is expected along the Florida coast in parts of Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties.

The rain – along with a few thunderstorms – is projected to begin around noon, Monday.

The rain will come in waves, FOX 35's Jessica Dobson said.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m, the storms will remain in Northeast Orlando – near Deltona and Daytona Beach. From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., storms will move toward Titusville, Cocoa Beach and Melbourne. The rain is expected to continue through midnight as the storm lingers.

We'll continue to dry out overnight while remaining quite muggy and warm. Lows will dip down into the mid 70s on Tuesday morning.

The showers could reach more inland, toward Orange County, Dobson said, but most of the rain will take place near and along the coast.

June 15, 2026 Weather

How much rain is coming?

Dobson predicted three or more inches of rain along Florida's Atlantic coast – extending from the Panhandle to south Florida. Some areas getting rain could see flooding or flash flooding, Dobson said.

"A lot of rain is going to fall over a short period of time," she said, encouraging those in the area to be mindful.

June 15, 2026 Weather

Extreme coastal heat index

Although afternoon and evening showers are coming to the Space Coast, temperature highs remain from 93 to 95 degrees. However, after factoring in the humidity, Dobson said the "feels-like" temperature will range from 107 to 110 degrees.

June 15, 2026 Weather

Looking ahead

Temperatures will soar into the mid 90s, especially by the end of the work week, where a high of 95 degrees is expected Friday in Orlando.

Once we factor in the humidity levels, our heat indices will range from at least 102 to 107 degrees.

Daily afternoon downpours are likely just about each and every day this week as well. That being said, chances won't be quite as widespread for the first half of the work week. By the end of the week and into the weekend, the sea breeze will move farther inland.

This will give way to higher chances (60%) for Friday and into the weekend.