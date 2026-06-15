New details in Clermont shooting death after victim's roommate arrested, police say

The Brief The Clermont Police Department will hold a 2:00 p.m. press conference on Monday to reveal new details surrounding the first-degree murder arrest of 33-year-old Kirby Alan Smith. Smith is accused of shooting and killing his roommate, Michael Rodriguez, during a May 20 dispute inside their Linton Court home. Although Smith was initially released after claiming self-defense, evidence obtained in a multi-week forensic investigation by detectives and the State Attorney's Office allowed police to obtain a warrant for Smith's arrest.



The Clermont Police Department is scheduled to release new details this afternoon regarding the recent arrest of a man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last month.

Clermont resident Kirby Alan Smith, 33, was taken into custody on June 13 for his alleged role in a May 20 shooting that resulted in the death of his 47-year-old roommate, Michael Rodriguez.

The backstory:

Officers with the Clermont Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Linton Court around 10:22 a.m., May 20, after reports of gunfire inside the residence. Police made contact with two men who lived in the home – now confirmed to be Smith and Rodriguez – but Rodriguez, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, died at the scene, the department said.

An initial investigation showed Smith allegedly shot and killed Rodriguez, police said. The department noted in a news release that Rodriguez was considered a "close associate" of Smith's and had been living at the residence for several weeks leading up to the homicide.

Suspected murder weapon found

The suspected murder weapon – an AR-style pistol – was found and recovered from the scene, police said.

What we know:

In a police interview following the shooting, Smith claimed he acted in self-defense after an argument with Rodriguez, a June 13 news release said. At that time, investigators hadn't yet identified witnesses or evidence to contradict Smith's claims, so he was released pending further investigation, the department said.

After an investigation with numerous interviews, multiple search warrants, several subpoenas and working with the state attorney's office to pursue all leads and forensic evidence, detectives obtained a warrant to arrest Smith on a first-degree murder charge.

Smith was transported to the Lake County Jail without incident, police said.

A home on Linton Court in Clermont where at May 20, 2026 shooting took place.

What we don't know:

Though Smith told police he had an argument with Rodriguez before he died, police haven't confirmed what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Clermont Police will release more information about the investigation on Monday at 2 p.m.