CrimeCon in Orlando draws in thousands of true crime fans

A three-day convention in Orlando celebrating all things true crime is expected to draw in more than 5,000 fans this weekend.

CrimeCon started in 2017, but this is the event's first appearance in Orlando. It's happening Friday through Sunday at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

The convention features a range of speakers, including a Ted Bundy survivor, and big names like Chris Hansen and Nancy Grace.

A panel on Saturday features the family of Gabby Petito, who was killed in August 2021 by her fiancé and made international headlines.

True crime has gained a large following over the years, thanks to popular podcasts and YouTube shows.

CrimeCon founder Kevin Balfe told FOX 35 the phenomenon has helped shed light on cases that wouldn't otherwise get the attention they deserve.

"All of a sudden, the police get a lot more interested. The media and social media is talking about a case. ‘We should take another look at it.' We've seen tons of examples where that sort of influence of those two factors come together and do reopen cases," he said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which has a booth in the Expo Hall, is hoping to get as many eyes as possible on a Central Florida cold case.

"This is an actual case that can be solved, and we thought, ‘What better venue than CrimeCon to bring this case?’" Director of Communications Angeline Hartmann said.

On Aug. 22, 1973, someone found an unidentified girl's body north of Lake Lotus in Altamonte Springs.

Years ago, an NCMEC forensic artist created facial reconstruction images of what the girl would've likely looked like. On Friday, another forensic artist began work on a new set of images in an effort to help crack the case.

"We know whether a case is one year old or 10 years old, there is a chance that it can be solved. The answers are out there, and it's just a matter of getting our cases in front of the right person, having that right person see it, and making that call," Hartmann said.

If you're interested in attending this year's CrimeCon, tickets are still on sale for Saturday and Sunday. Next year's convention is happening in Nashville.