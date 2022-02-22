Crime victims call on state lawmakers to pass public safety measures

Hundreds of people who've been impacted by crime are traveling to Tallahassee to demand lawmakers pass public safety solutions.

Crime victim survivors and family members of murder victims are asking that new legislation strengthen crime victims’ rights and public safety.

Right now they’re asking the Senate to create three days of unpaid leave for families of homicide victims in order to allow them time to grieve and bury loved ones. They’re also asking legislators to improve the state’s probation system to expand alternatives to prison for technical violations in hopes of saving taxpayers some money.

They're asking that arrest records that do not have convictions be sealed on the county level so that those people can have better job opportunities.

In 2018, members of the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice helped pass Amendment 4, which restored voting rights to 1.4 million Floridians with a past record.

