Orange County fire: 3 rescued from burning home, space heaters for cats could be cause

The Brief Officials said three people were rescued from a home after it caught fire early Tuesday in Orange County. They were taken to local hospitals with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. All fire crews are reported to be safe. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but a neighbor said that the homeowner believes it was sparked by space heaters used to keep their eight cats warm on the outdoor patio.



What we know:

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department said the blaze broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a residence on Contoura Drive off Maitland Boulevard.

Crews were met with heavy flames shooting from the roof and coming from the garage and front portion of the home. Firefighters were able to knock down the aggressive fire and get it under control.

The fire chief said crews will remain at the scene for the majority of the day to monitor hotspots.

FOX 35’s Amanda McKenzie spoke to a neighbor at the scene, who said the three residents of the home were rescued by another neighbor.

What we don't know:

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire. However, according to a neighbor who ran in to help save the three people, the homeowner believes it may have been sparked by space heaters on their back outdoor patio, which were used to keep their eight cats warm at night.

What they're saying:

"We saw some cats out back, but, as far as the crews going in, they did a primary and secondary (search). We have not yet located any other cats at this point," the fire chief told reporters during a briefing.

No other homes were affected by the fire, but the house appears to be a total loss. The roof, walls, windows, and cars were destroyed.

