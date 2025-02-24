NTSB investing after seaplane crashes into Lake Dora; 2 survive with minor injuries

The Brief A seaplane crashed into Lake Dora near Tavares on Sunday, leaving two people with minor injuries. Crews worked for hours to remove the wreckage, citing safety concerns. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.



A seaplane crashed into Lake Dora near Tavares on Sunday afternoon, flipping upside down.

Recovery operation proved difficult: Towboat captain

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m., and both the pilot and passenger survived, with one sustaining minor injuries and the other being hospitalized for facial injuries. Officials confirmed the aircraft was an ultralight-style seaplane. Crews worked for several hours to remove the wreck from the water, citing concerns over navigational hazards and safety risks from jagged metal debris.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has taken over the investigation, but no preliminary findings have been released. It is unclear whether mechanical failure, weather conditions, or pilot error played a role in the accident.

The backstory:

Lake Dora, located in Tavares, is known as "America’s Seaplane City" and frequently sees seaplane activity. While aviation incidents are rare in the area, local business owners and residents were shocked by the crash. Joel Filkins, manager of O’Keefe’s Irish Pub, stated, "Never once have I seen anything like that happen."

Big picture view:

Seaplane operations in the region are common, but this crash raises concerns about safety and emergency preparedness. The removal operation highlighted the challenges of underwater recoveries, with one diver suffering hypothermia due to the rapid response without proper wetsuits. Authorities emphasized the importance of clearing the wreckage swiftly to prevent additional hazards in the lake.

What they're saying:

Capt. Kerry Kline, owner of Sea Tow, explained the urgency of removing the wreckage:

"It was a navigational hazard — we needed to get that cleared up while it was still light out somewhat."

He also detailed the difficulties of the recovery operation:

"Incidents like this have a lot of jagged metal — you have to be concerned that nobody is gonna get injured."

Regarding the conditions divers faced, Kline added:

"Our guys didn't have wetsuits at the time ‘cause we responded quickly—one got hypothermia—so we had to get one diver out and then put another diver in."

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.

