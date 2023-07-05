Fire, partial roof collapse prompts evacuation at Orange County apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fire crews are responding to an apartment fire in Hunters Creek, Wednesday afternoon.
According to a tweet, the Orange County Fire Rescue is at 10024 Colonial Grand Blvd attempting to put the fire out.
Smoke and fire are coming through the roof with three units involved, fire crews said. There is a partial roof collapse.
The building is evacuated. It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time.