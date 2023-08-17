Crews respond to Orlando apartment complex fire

More than a dozen crews responded to a fire at an Orlando apartment complex on Thursday.

The fire started in a third-floor unit that extended into a second unit. Crews performed a rapid knockdown of the fire, authorities said.

It was a race against the clock for a man inside the building to make sure everyone made it out of the apartment safely.'

"I immediately ran outside and got my dog, and then we started going to every apartment and getting people out," said resident Joey Blanchard.

The American Red Cross is working to help displaced families.