Crews recover body of worker from Lake County construction site

Authorities say the body of a worker has been found after the person became trapped following a cave-in near a road construction site in Lake County late Wednesday afternoon.

This happened at U.S. Highway 27/441 crosses over County Road 25 in Lady Lake. His body was found around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Crews worked through the night for 10 hours to try and find the worker.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

They brought in a vacuum excavating truck to assist in the search for the missing worker.

FOX 35 is working to find out the name of the worker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.