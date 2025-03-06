Crews battle brush fire near President Obama Parkway in Orlando

Orlando Firefighters are responding to a brush fire near President Obama Parkway and Metro West, officials said Wednesday.

Orange County Fire Rescue teams are assisting with efforts to contain the blaze.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the fire’s size, cause, or any potential threats to nearby structures.

Officials said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren says that winds are blowing the smoke plume east which is being detected by radar.

Winds are expected to relax once the sun sets tonight.

