Crew-2 creates history as they lift off into space Friday morning

Friday morning's rocket launch was the sound of courage, persistence and a lot of hard work.

"It is hard to believe what we are doing. This, quite frankly, it feels like a dream," said Elon Musk.

Even Elon Musk can’t believe this huge success after witnessing a historic launch early this morning on the Falcon 9 rocket.

Generating more than 1.7 million pounds of thrust, the rocket successfully blasted off from launchpad 39A, glowing bright orange, sending the crew dragon and its passengers into space like a shooting star.

At NASA's briefing, the acting administrator said the ISS is very important for their exploration missions. He says he is looking forward to seeing what this team will be able to accomplish.

"What we do is really challenging but also rewarding and we could not do it without our commercial and international partners and I thank them for that. So thank you and congratulations," said Steve Jurczyk, NASA’s acting administrator.

Practice makes perfect. NASA's administrator says this crew will be the third to fly to the ISS with SpaceX’s spacecraft.

It’s been a really incredible year for NASA, for all our mission areas, but particularly for human spaceflight with three launches in 11 months," said Jurczyk.

Looking ahead, NASA has already selected the three astronauts for Crew-3 expected to launch in Fall of this year.