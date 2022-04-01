Crash with 3 semis shuts down part of Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

A big crash on Friday morning shut down the Florida Turnpike's southbound lanes in Osceola County.

This is happening just before you get to Yeehaw Junction.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, traffic was stopped due to an earlier crash.

"Two semis were stopped in the outside lane of travel. Another semi was failed to slow and struck the two other semis," FHP said.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital. The other two drivers are not injured.

Traffic is being diverted off at the 244 ramp.

FOX 35 is working to get more details. Check back for updates.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.