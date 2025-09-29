Crash shuts down eastbound I-4 lanes near SR-528 in Orange County

A crash blocked all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County Monday afternoon, transportation officials said.

The wreck happened shortly before 4 p.m. near mile marker 72, just west of the State Road 528 interchange.

Few details were immediately released on injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

"It appears it could possibly be two separate crashes at this location," said Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Migdalisis Garcia. "Preliminary evidence shows there were five transports to local hospital. One of the vehicles involved is a semi that overturned."

All lanes remained closed as of 4:50 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto State Road 528.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

