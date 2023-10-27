Lanes of I-4 reopen after crash involving semi caused major backups in Orlando

Update: All lanes have reopened westbound on Interstate 4 at State Road 408 in Orlando following a crash early Friday morning.

Original story below:

A crash involving a jackknifed semi is causing major traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Orlando Friday morning.

The crash is currently blocking traffic on I-4 westbound at State Road 408.

Drivers should take the I-4 express lanes as an alternate route.

FOX 35 News is working to learn what led to the crash and whether there were any reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.