Man involved in crash that killed 24-year-old Orlando woman arrested for DUI manslaughter, FHP says

A driver involved in a fatal collision in Orlando early Sunday morning has been arrested for DUI manslaughter, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 4:00 a.m., the woman was driving northbound in a sedan on Forest City Road approaching Lake Weston Drive in the inside lane, a press release stated. A truck, traveling westbound on Lake Weston Drive, failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the direct path of the sedan, troopers said. As a result, the truck struck the sedan, causing the car to run off the roadway, according to FHP.

The driver of the sedan, a 24-year-old Orlando woman, was pronounced dead on scene, troopers said. The driver of the truck, 39-year-old Alejandro Valencia, sustained minor injuries and has been arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail for DUI manslaughter, according to FHP.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

The roadblock on Lake Weston Drive is now clear.








