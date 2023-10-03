Crane topples over person at Orange County construction site: fire officials

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a large crane fell on top of them at a construction site in Orange County, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The construction site is located near SR-417 and John Young Parkway.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the person was extricated and taken to HCA Osceola Regional Hospital. The extent of injuries or the person's condition were not immediately available.

It was also not immediately known how the crane fell over. However, SKYFOX video showed a large yellow crane on its side, toppled over into what appeared to be a nearby apartment complex.

A second piece of equipment also appeared to have fallen over.

A spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue said crews were working to clean up a diesel leak from the crane.

No other details were immediately released.