Construction worker, 22, hit, killed while on the job in Orange County: FHP

Troopers said a 22-year-old construction worker is dead after he was hit by a construction vehicle while on the job early Thursday morning.

In a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol said it happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on State Road 429 at mile marker 26 in Orange County.

According to officials, the 62-year-old driver of the vehicle did not see the worker walking in the roadway of the active construction zone when he began backing up the vehicle, hitting the worker.

The worker was taken to Advent Health Apopka Hospital where he died of his injuries. His name was not released, but troopers said he was from Sanford.

The driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.