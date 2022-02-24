CPAC speakers blame Pres. Biden for Ukraine crisis

As the world watches Russia invade Ukraine, some of the Republican Party’s biggest names are weighing in on the crisis.

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) kicked off at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando Thursday.

Several speakers at the event addressed Russia’s attack on Ukraine, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was an advisor to former President Donald Trump and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. Both put the blame on President Joe Biden.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: People listen to speakers during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 24, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference att Expand

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 24, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conf Expand

"President Trump’s philosophy was peace through strength. Biden’s is chaos through weakness," Guilfoyle told the crowd.

"You talk about weakness on the part of Joe Biden… he comes to office and what does he do? He shuts down American energy production and green lights Russian energy production. He green lights Putin’s pipeline and shuts down American pipelines," Sen. Hawley said.

RELATED: Governor Ron DeSantis opens CPAC 2022 in Orlando

President Biden has since announced sanctions for the owner of the Nord 2 pipeline, which connects Russia and Germany

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 24, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political confere Expand

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 24, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference Expand

Biden has vowed to build a clean energy infrastructure in the U.S. and nixed the XL pipeline citing climate change concerns.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.